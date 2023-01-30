NSCN (K-YA) operatives arrested

ITANAGAR, 29 Jan: Security forces arrested two operatives of the NSCN (K-YA) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Changlang district, a senior police officer of the district said on Sunday.

Based on intelligence report regarding the presence of the rebels of the outfit in Khamkai and Namgoi areas of the district, a joint operation was launched by personnel of the Assam Rifles and the district police, and the duo was apprehended on Saturday, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo said.

The arrested operatives have been identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma (42) and Gangwang Wanglee (37), the SP said.

Based on revelation by Chakma, the police recovered one Chinese made 7.62 mm rifle, an AK magazine, a safety fuse, a radio set and a mobile phone from the jungle in Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle.

During a raid on Chakma’s residence in Khamkai village, the police also seized a German made pistol with live ammunition, the SP added.

On 26 January this year, an active operative of the NSCN (K-YA), identified as self-styled lieutenant Kamtim Rekhung (33), had surrendered before the district police, the Assam Rifles and the CRPF at the Changlang police station. (PTI)