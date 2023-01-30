Training prog on energy efficient solar water pumps

PASIGHAT, 29 Jan: The East Siang district branch of the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency (APEDA) organised a training programme on ‘Energy efficient pumps under agriculture demand side management’ here recently.

During the programme, APEDA Project Officer Kape Badak stressed on “using latest technology for agriculture purpose, like energy efficient star-rated motors, so that they (farmers) can save energy and resources.”

Agricultural activities dependent on water pumps require electricity- or fuel-operated generator sets, which causes huge economic stress. Therefore, farmers should adopt modern technology like solar water pumping system for effective and economic irrigation management, the APEDA stated in a release.

The agency has already installed such pumping sets in different locations of the district under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

“It is an application of photovoltaic technology which converts solar energy into required electricity to run the pumping system. Such modern technology increases crop yield by ensuring a reliable and perennial supply of water to cultivating fields and save money,” Badak said.

Officials of allied departments and progressive farmers of the district participated in the programme. (DIPRO)