CM lays foundation of dist secretariat, other projects in K/Daadi

PALIN, 30 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday laid the foundation of a state-of-the-art district secretariat and various other projects being executed by the PWD, the RWD, the power department, the PHE&WS department and the urban development & and housing department here in Kra Daadi district.

Addressing a public meeting here, Khandu gave assurance that there are enough funds for execution of all the projects in a time-bound manner.

“I assure you accelerated development, but for any development to take place there should be a conducive atmosphere. A conducive atmosphere can be created only with the cooperation of the people,” he said, and urged the public to cooperate with the district administration and the executing agencies.

Khandu said that “the main hurdle – road connectivity – has been mostly resolved in Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey districts,” and

expressed satisfaction over the progress of work on the Trans-Arunachal Highway to connect the two districts.

“The difference is being experienced. When earlier it used to take up to eight hours to reach Itanagar from Palin, today it is a matter of about four to five hours,” he said.

Khandu said also that “lack of road connectivity and other basic facilities in the villages of the district in the past resulted in migration of rural folks to places like Ziro and Itanagar.”

“Things are changing rapidly. I am happy to note that people settled in the capital have started building homes in their native places, and I am sure that reverse migration is on the rise,” he said.

Stating that the state government’s priority is to uplift the rural economy, he said that “the government is promoting and handholding SHGs through the rural livelihood mission.”

“If villages are developed, constituency will develop. If constituency develops, district will develop. Then the state will develop and country will develop,” he said.

Khandu requested the departmental heads and officers to dovetail state and central government schemes at the planning stage itself, “so that the villages are developed in a holistic manner.”

The CM handed over a sanction order worth Rs 8 crore to the deputy commissioner “to mitigate the material damages caused by the cloudburst in Yangte, Tali and Pipsorang circles on 28 September last year.”

He also handed over a cheque for Rs 2,47,42,800 as loan to 123 SHGs of the district.

The CM expressed appreciation for the “bank reach-out campaign of the SBI and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission for loan support” during a ‘mega credit camp’ which was organised alongside the public meeting.

The CM also flagged off an ambulance donated by the NEEPCO for the district hospital here.

Khandu and his entourage then travelled to Chambang, where he laid the foundation stone of an inspection bungalow.

Attending a public meeting there, he made several announcements, including upgrading the circle (established in 1982) to an SDO or an ADC administration, besides upgrading the police outpost and the power subdivision.

Fulfilling one of his earlier assurances, he handed over a copy of the approval order to the district administration for establishing an RWD subdivision in Chambang.

Observing that the road connecting Palin with Chambang is narrow, Khandu gave assurance that a provision will be kept in the upcoming state budget for its widening and realignment.

The chief minister’s entourage included Home Minister Bamang Felix, MLAs Balo Raja, Jikke Tako, Chow Zignu Namchoom and Phurpa Tsering, and others. (CM’s PR Cell)