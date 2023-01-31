Noida-based firm blacklisted by APEDA

ITANAGAR, 30 Jan: Noida [UP]-based firm M/s Kaho has been blacklisted and debarred from participating in any tender process/notice inviting quotation, etc, for lifetime by the Arunachal Pradesh Energy Development Agency [APEDA] for failing to execute a project involving “supply and installation of 100 numbers of 6×40 watt solar high-masts in different parts of the state.”

The work had been awarded to the firm in November 2021.

In a circular, the APEDA stated that “Subhag Jain, his father Sanjay Jain and their firm M/s Kaho have been blacklisted as they could not complete the project and abandoned it even after taking advance payment.”

“They are totally unreliable, deceitful and of dubious character,” it said, adding that “they have not even cleared the dues of the local contractors engaged by them.”