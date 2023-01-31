Implement schemes on time: DC

AALO, 30 Jan: West Siang DC Penga Tato requested the district’s HoDs to “implement the government’s flagship schemes on time for sustainable growth.”

Chairing a district level monitoring committee meeting here on Monday, the DC said that “the officers concerned of the various departments should monitor and supervise for quality work.”

He requested the lead bank manager to release the loan and subsidy amounts simultaneously to the beneficiaries, and asked the HoDs to “achieve 100 percent saturation of all the flagship programmes.”

DVO Dr Dagge Riba informed that most of the cattle owners in the district are not aware of the foot and mouth disease (FMD) and refuse to have their cattle vaccinated. He requested the cattle owners to get their cattle vaccinated on time.

Among others, ZPC Babom Romin, Kamba ADC Rijjum Raksap, HoDs, ZPMs, and PRI members attended the meeting. (DIPRO)