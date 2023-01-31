Indigenous food fest begins

DADAM, 30 Jan: A ‘food festival’ hosted by the 30th Dadamja Hoju Kuhwa Celebration Committee was inaugurated here in Tirap district by Khonsa ADC (i/c) Hakresha Kri on Monday.

While inspecting the stalls at the festival ground, the ADC encouraged the people of Dadam area to “opt for cash crops and organic food, and take up piggery, poultry, goat farming, etc, to become self-reliant.”

He appealed to all to desist from poaching fauna and using chemicals and electricity for fishing.

Food fest stalls in-charge Wangroa Hakhun informed that there are 36 indigenous food stalls that will remain open till 2 February.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh and Dadam CO Pik Tayom also visited the fest. (DIPRO)