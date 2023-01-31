Sub-treasury office inaugurated

KANUBARI, 30 Jan: Local MLA Gabriel D Wangsu inaugurated the sub-treasury office here in Longding district on Monday, in the presence of ZPMs Panjam Wangsa and Nyeman Wangsu, Kanubari ADC T Aran, chiefs, GBs, HoDs, and others.

“With the opening of the treasury office here, besides many benefits like quick disbursement of salaries, avoidable expenses in going to district headquarters Longding for things as trivial as getting treasury challan and non-judicial stamps will be reduced, further saving time and energy,” Wangsu said.

He appealed to the GBs and the panchayat leaders present to encourage people to register under the Chief Minister’s Arogya Arunachal Yojana to get health insurance coverage at empanelled hospitals.

He also distributed 368 CMAAY cards on the spot.

Responding to a demand made by Dahsatong village HGB Nokkai Wangsa for establishment of a fishery office, the MLA informed that “all necessary work in this regard has been done and it will be realised soon.”