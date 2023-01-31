ToT on people’s plan campaign underway

NAMSAI, 30 Jan: Over 70 delegates, including PRI members and the HoDs of the line departments, are participating in a three-day district level training of trainers (ToT) programme on the people’s plan campaign and localisation of sustainable development goals, which got underway here on Monday.

Panchayati Raj Director Tamune Miso, who inaugurated the programme, emphasised on “convergence planning for achieving appropriate poverty reduction in Arunachal Pradesh,” and urged the zilla parishad and the gram panchayats to “take proactive role for incorporation of nine themes of localisation of sustainable development goals in their respective gram panchayat development plans.”

“Due to limited fund under 15th Finance Commission grants, as well as source of revenue fund, convergence and participatory planning with line departments are highly required for fulfillment of aspiration of gram panchayats and zilla parishad,” Miso said, and urged the panchayat leaders to “work in spirited manner to showcase good practices in Namsai district.”

Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa directed all the HoDs to “share the departmental programmes and schemes in this ongoing ToT programme.”

“As the district has adopted the theme ‘Water sufficient village & child-friendly villages for the year 2023-’24’, it is the appropriate time for quality planning,” he said, and directed the HoDs to “revisit the exercises as being carried out.” In this connection, he suggested to the SIRD&PR to “cascade the training programme in block and GP level on similar manner for effective planning and execution.”

ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun urged the participants to utilise the opportunity to learn about the various schemes being implemented by the line departments, and to “disclose the integrity of planning and implementation for avoiding duplication and overlapping of schemes.”

The inaugural programme also featured the release of a “compendium of LSDG GP/ZP level committees” and an IEC booklet on LSDG developed by the union panchayati raj ministry and translated into the local Tai-Khamti script for Namsai district.

SIRD&PR Deputy Director Dr Narayan Sahoo, Namsai ADC S Mining, and PFMS Arvind Jeinow also spoke. (DIPRO)