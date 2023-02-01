Arunachal finish 2nd in 3rd NE Open Prize Money Badminton Tournament

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Arunachal Pradesh finished second, behind champion Assam, in the 3rd North East Open Prizes Money Badminton Tournament, which was held in Tezpur, Assam, from 27-31 January.

Budding badminton player Geto Sora won the boys’ U-9 title, defeating his opponent from Assam in the final, while his compatriot Tagu Debia secured the third place

in the boys’ single U-11 category.

The duo of Dai Weshi and Kayin Domin were the runner-up in the boys’ doubles U-21 category, while Dolma Tamang secured the third place in the girls’ singles U-21 category.

In the boys’ singles U-21 category, Kayin Doming secured the third place, while Nabum Isaac finished runner-up in the boys’ singles U-17 year category.

Dopum Nari and Gyurmey Tseten secured the third place in the boys’ doubles U-17 year category, while Dolma Tamang and Kenbi Riram were the runner-up in the girls’ doubles open category, the Arunachal State Badminton Association informed in a release.