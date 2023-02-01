Individual roles shape society: Sangno

SEPPA, 31 Jan: Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation Ltd CEO Dahey Sangno stressed on the importance of social development and individuals’ roles in shaping the society.

“The unity and fraternity maintained among you all should also benefit other people,” he said, addressing the inaugural function of a three-day general conference of the Loda Welfare Society at Mebua village in East Kameng district on Monday.

Stressing on the importance of education, he said that “if a society has a higher literacy rate, it will lead to a lower unemployment rate and inclusive growth.”

Stating that good citizens are the greatest asset of any country, Sangno advised the Loda society to “become good and responsible people and contribute to the district and the state as a whole.”

All Nyishi Students’ Union president Nabam Dodum, who also attended the inaugural function, said that “one of the most important aspects of rearticulating unity and progress is to emphasise the need for fairness to other clans and fellow living beings alike.”

Urging the Loda society to ask what it can do for the development of the state as a whole, he said, “The unity and fraternity maintained among you all should also benefit other people.”

Informing about the conference, LWS adviser SD Loda said that, apart from showcasing various cultural events, meritorious achievers in academics, sports and other fields will be felicitated during the conference.

He informed that Loda people from four villages in East Kameng – Kafla, Tatatara, Loda, and Mebua – are attending the three-day programme.