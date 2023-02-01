Arunachal taekwondo team leaves for Andhra Pradesh

ITANAGAR, 31 Jan: Twenty-two taekwondo players from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by four officials, left here on Monday for Andhra Pradesh to participate in the 39th National Junior Kyorugi & 12th National Junior Poomme Taekwondo Championships.

The events will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Visakhapatnam from 3 to 5 February, informed Arunachal Taekwondo Association general secretary Likha Robin.

Robin advised all the players to “maintain the spirit of sportsmanship through the event.”

Mari Karbak and Surai Ali are the coaches, and Jina Yangfo and Sencho Lhamu are the managers.

Two referees from Arunachal – Borik Pamo and Twang Tok – will be officiating at the championship.