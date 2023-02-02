NEIGRIHMS & TRIHMS emerge as preferred hospitals of CMAAY card holders

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 1 Feb: The Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojna (CMAAY) which is completing 5 years since its inception continues to witness a surge in the number of people enrolling under the scheme. Under CMAAY, health assurance of upto Rs. 5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary healthcare hospitalizations is provided.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) has the highest enrollment of 46229 under CMAAY followed by Upper Subansiri- 42014, West Siang- 41204, East Siang- 39787 and Papum Pare- 33161.

Some of the popular hospitals outside the state empanelled under this scheme where maximum number of patients visit are NEIGRIHMS (Shillong), B Barooah Cancer Institute (Guwahati), CMC Vellore, Tata Memorial Hospital and Research Institute (Mumbai).

In Arunachal Pradesh, the TRIHMS, BP General Hospital (Pasighat), RKM Hospital (Itanagar), General Hospital Aalo and KDZ District hospital (Tawang) are hospitals where maximum number of patients have availed CMAAY.

Further, as per the data available within the state, the patients used CMAAY maximum for hospitalization like caesarean delivery, cataract surgery, appendectomy and laparoscopic cholecystectomy.

For outside the state, mostly patients with renal failure, single valve procedure, PTCA inclusive of diagnostic angiogram, cerebrovascular accident and any malignancy requiring surgical excision at any TNM staging availed the services.

The CMAAY scheme also benefited Covid-19 patients during the pandemic as two public hospitals dedicated for Covid-19 treatment were empanelled in 2020.

The scheme is implemented by the state health agency under the aegis of the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Society.