Reh celebrated with traditional gaiety, CM hails rich culture

Initiatives taken to reinforce cultural identities of various tribes: DCM

ANINI/KORONU, 1 Feb: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Idu Mishmi have a much rich culture, which is more colourful and artistic than many cultures of the world.

“The intrinsic embroidery of Idu Mishmi costumes is incomparable. This wonderful tradition must continue,” Khandu said addressing the 55th Reh festival celebration here in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister reiterated his emphasis on preservation and practice of indigenous culture, speaking in mother tongue so that they do not disappear under the influence of other major languages.

He lauded the Idu Mishmi elders and community members for leading from the front by introducing teaching of Mishmi language in schools.

Remembering his last visit to the picturesque headquarters of Dibang Valley in 2020, wherein he was joined by critically acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Khandu said that the natural beauty of the district has created a buzz in film world.

“Dibang Valley is nature’s gift to mankind. Once the stretch of about 20 kms on the Roing-Anini road is complete, not only the travel time will reduce but also offer smooth and scenic commute all round the year,” he said.

Khandu was optimistic that in a couple more years from now, Dibang Valley will become the most sought after tourist destination of the state especially, for nature lovers and adventure seekers.

“The state government is aware of it and we will ensure filling of any infrastructural gap to encourage tourism here,” he said.

He lauded the young entrepreneurs, social media influencers and local legislator Mopi Mihu for working and exposing the tourism potential of the district. He, however, advised them to aim for high-end tourism with focus on more revenue – less volume.

“I have been emphasizing on high-end tourism so that our state is not overcrowded with tourists that may affect our environment and biodiversity. We need tourism to flourish but not at the cost of our environment,” Khandu said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated 22 projects and laid foundation for four projects at Anini.

During his three-day tour of the district, Khandu was accompanied by MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Nyamar Karbak, Kento Jini, Hayeng Mangfi and Phurpa Tsering.

Golden Jubilee Reh celebrated at Koronu

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that several initiatives have been taken at the state level to reinforce the cultural identities of various tribes and communities of the state.

“The initiatives include empowering the indigenous priests of Arunachal Pradesh by paying them honorariums for their service, establishing Gurukuls for imparting traditional value systems adhering to the various tribes of the area, setting up indigenous prayer halls dedicated to the indigenous faiths of the people in every district,” Mein said addressing the Golden Jubilee Reh celebration by the Idu Mishmis of Koronu village in Lower Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

Mein lauded the Idu Mishmi community for holding on to the cultural heritage and encouraging the young children, youths and seniors to participate in the festivals.

He noted that the people of the state are living in perfect harmony despite cultural diversities.

To further strengthen the approach towards preserving the state’s ancient heritage, he also proposed to create a mythological heritage centre in Bhismaknagar, develop Mayudia as a major tourism centre and introduce separate handloom centres.

Citing the beautiful handloom and handicraft culture of the Mishmi tribes, Mein emphasized on the importance of GI tagging of handlooms and handicrafts products of various tribes of the state in order to preserve cultural artifacts.

Earlier, the DCM hoisted the festival flag and paid homage to the founding father of community Reh festival, late Naba Ita Pulu.

Mein also released a folksong album produced by IMCLS.

The festival featured a play on environment and wildlife preservation, which was appreciated by all.

During the festival, local community offered prayer to ‘Nanyi Intaya and Mashelo Zinu’ for nature’s blessings and for sustaining the village life.

MLAs Ninong Ering, Gum Tayeng, Dasanglu Pul and Mutchu Mithi, former chief minister Mukut Mithi, former MLA Laeta Umbrey, among others attended the festival. (CMO/DCM’s media cell)