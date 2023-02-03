NABARD launches ‘Arun Shilpa Mela’

ITANAGAR, 2 Feb: The NABARD’s regional office here launched a four-day ‘Arun Shilp Mela’ on Thursday to provide marketing opportunities to the rural marts supported by the NABARD all over the state.

Chief Secretary Dharmendra, who inaugurated the mela in the presence of NABARD GM Partho Saha and others, was impressed by the products – ranging from exquisite handicraft items to traditional handloom textiles, processed farm produces like pickles, jam, honey and mustard oil, beads and ornaments, etc – displayed for sale in the 15 stalls set up by entrepreneurs from the remotest corners of the state.

“Rural marts or grameen dukaans are essentially marketing outlets of SHGs, SHG federations or FPOs, which are provided financial assistance by NABARD as part of their endeavour to promote end-to-end solutions for the micro-enterprises,” the NABARD stated in a release.

“The event will also create an interface among the participants, so as to promote exchange of ideas and cross-selling of products,” Saha said, adding that 16 rural marts and 13 rural haats have been sanctioned in the state in the last two years.

The mela, showcasing the diversity in the crafts and handloom of various communities of the state, will be open from 11 am to 8 pm daily during the next four days.