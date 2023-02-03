Hoju Kuhwa festival celebrated

DADAM, 2 Feb: Hoju Kuhwa, the lean season festival of Dadam area in Tirap district, was celebrated with traditional fanfare here on Thursday.

Greeting the people on the occasion, WRD Minister Mama Natung praised the people of Dadam for preserving and protecting their age-old culture and traditions.

The minister also lauded the people of the district for surrendering their airguns as part of the environment & forest department’s Airgun Surrender Abhiyan, and appealed to the youths to shun drugs and focus on physical fitness.

Khonsa West MLA Chakat Aboh informed that “the first Hoju Kuhwa, comprising nine villages, was celebrated centrally at Huakan village in 1993.” She urged the people of Dadam to “stay united and continue the spirit of doing good works for the wellbeing of Dadam area.”

Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu in his address appealed to the people of Dadam in particular and Tirap district as a whole to protect and preserve their mother tongue.

Earlier, the festivities started with DHK secretary Jewang Sumnyan highlighting the Hoju Kuhwa mythology. He informed that “Hoju is a lean season festival that the forefathers of Dadam area practiced and celebrated since time immemorial.”

Among others, Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Tirap DC Hento Karga, DSP Togum Gongo, ZPC Chathong Lowang, 6 Assam Rifles Second-in-Command R Pathania, and ZPMs Wanghong Panka, Tumwang Lowang and Jamwang Lowang attended the celebration. (DIPRO)