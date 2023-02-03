Training prog on advanced bioinformatics concludes

KIMIN, 2 Feb: A three-month-long ‘skill vigyan’ training programme on ‘Advanced bioinformatics for researchers working in life sciences’, conducted by the DBT-Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology’s Centre of Excellence for Bioresources & Sustainable Development (DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD), concluded here in Papum Pare district on Thursday.

Sponsored by the union biotechnology department, the programme was aimed at providing a platform and hands-on training to young science graduates of the state on numerous high-end techniques, such as next generation sequence analysis and computer-aided drug designing approaches.

Several national level experts from reputed universities and institutions delivered lectures and imparted hands-on training during the programme, which was conducted in the hybrid mode for the selected candidates from 1 November, 2022 to 1 February, 2023 at the bioinformatics laboratory of the DBT-APSCS&T CoE for BRSD in Kimin.

During the programme, APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak said that “faster development of the CoE and the bioinformatics workshop will help make the young science graduates well-equipped for domain-specific job opportunities, as well as development of their own startups.”

Skill vigyan programme adviser Dr T Madhan Mohan said that “the bioinformatics workshop will help the students get various job opportunities in the field of bioinformatics and computational biology.”

APSCS&T Chairman Bamang Mangha and Project Director Dr Debajit Mahanta also spoke.