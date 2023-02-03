Goats distributed to beneficiaries

BOLENG, 2 Feb: Siang Deputy Commissioner Atul Tayeng distributed 60 goats to beneficiaries under the National Livestock Mission (Rural Backward Development Programme for Goat) here on Thursday, during a programme organised by the animal husbandry & dairy development department.

The DC, who was accompanied by DAHVO Dr A Pertin, advised the beneficiaries to “use the goats for self-sustenance.”

Dr K Tayeng taught the beneficiaries how to rear goats, and informed that the animals were vaccinated against “pest des petits ruminants and enterotoxemia” before being handed over to the beneficiaries. (DIPRO)

