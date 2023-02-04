‘No proposal to regulate finances of pol parties’

NEW DELHI, 3 Feb: There is no proposal to regulate the finances of political parties, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Responding to a question on “whether the government proposes to regulate the finances of political parties,” Law Minister Kiren Rijiju replied in the negative.

In his written response, he said that, from time to time, the government has taken steps to bring electoral reforms to improve the existing electoral practices in the country.

“Electoral reforms are continuous and ongoing process and in order to improve the existing electoral practices in the country, the government, after examining various proposals of the Election Commission of India, implements the same through various amendment Acts from time to time,” he said. (PTI)