Arunachal ground Dadar & Nagar Haveli 17-0 in girls’ football

ITANAGAR, 5 Feb: Kai Rumi scored five goals to help Arunachal Pradesh demolish Dadar & Nagar Haveli 17-0 in the last league round match of the girls’ football in the 5th Khelo India Youth Games [KIYG] in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday.

Rumi scored the goals in the first, the 22nd, the 32nd, the 47th and the 57th minutes.

Angel Tayeng, Toko Yaja and Yumlam Lali also scored a hat-trick of goals each in the game, while Papung Bodo, Tarak Yana and Tadar Marmi netted one goal each, chef-de-mission Karbia Dodum informed.

The girls’ team has already secured their place in the semifinals.

The boys’ team suffered another setback on Sunday as they lost 0-3 to Punjab in their last league match and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Arunachal, with three boxing bronze medals, were standing at 26th overall in the medal table and third among the Northeastern states.

The state’s standing in the medal table is expected to improve when the weightlifting competitions start on 6 February.

A total of 16 lifters from the state, including eight boys and an equal number of girls, are participating in the event, to be held in Indore.

The state’s judo team, comprising four boys and three girls, is expected to arrive in Bhopal by midnight. The judo events will start on 7 February.

The Thang-Ta team of the state has already left for Madhya Pradesh and is expected to reach Mandla there on Monday.