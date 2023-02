SEIJOSA, 5 Feb: Thirty frontline staffers of the Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve (Division A) underwent a three-day workshop on ‘Research methods/techniques in hornbill monitoring’, which concluded at the tiger reserve here in Pakke-Kessang district on Sunday.

The programme was organised by the sanctuary in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

The trainees were from Seijosa, Tippi and Rilloh ranges of the division.