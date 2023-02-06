Skill mela organised

ROING, 5 Feb: The skill development department, in collaboration with the Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district administration and the ITI here, organised a ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ at the ITI premises on Sunday.

Addressing the participants, the NHPC’s Dibang Multipurpose Project DGM RP Maury spoke about “the need for development of skill training in order to improve the adaptability and acceptability of quality of the trainees.” He also motivated unemployed educated youths to “focus on skilling themselves for self-sustenance.”

LDV MGNF Passang Norbu apprised the gathering of the skill training programmes conducted by the state and the central governments.

Roing-based Model Career Centre representative Somnath Paul and ITI Principal Subash Pertin also spoke.

The process of registering for apprenticeship training through the NAPS portal was also explained to the participants.

About 135 educated youths participated in the programme and got themselves registered to undergo skill training in different sectors.

A campus placement drive was also conducted by Guwahati-based Indus Tower Ltd, in which 70 candidates from different parts of the state participated.

Representatives of Miao (Changlang)-based Infoway IT Solution and Guwahati (Assam)-based Vellure Febtex also participated in the programme. (DIPRO)