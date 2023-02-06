Youths aspiring to join police trained

PASIGHAT, 5 Feb: The Rashtriya Raksha University here in East Siang district conducted a weeklong training programme for youths aspiring to join the police force, from 30 January onwards.

Fifty-three youths – most of whom were girls – from different schools and colleges attended the training, which focused on physical fitness.

The participants underwent physical and theoretical training conducted by experts in the field.

Additional Superintendent of Police Token Saring, who attended the valedictory function on Sunday, motivated the youths to join the police.