Governor felicitates NCC cadets, officers

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Governor BD Mishra on Monday felicitated three NCC cadets and associate NCC officers, who represented Arunachal Pradesh “at the Republic Day NCC contingents-2023,” in the presence of education minister Taba Tedir, at the Raj Bhavan here.

The three cadets – RGGP SUO Deep Limbu, DNGC Sgt Yaader Talom and cadet Aniya Bagang – were felicitated with a laptop each, besides mementoes and other presentations.

F/O Tobi Riba, along with other associate NCC officers and parents of the cadets were also felicitated on the occasion. (DIPR)