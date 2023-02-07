Over a hundred surrendered airguns in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 6 Feb: A total of 102 airguns were surrendered during an Airgun Surrender Abhiyan launched in Upper Subansiri district on Monday.

The airgun surrender programme was attended by minister for EF&CC, WRD and sports & youth affairs Mama Natung, Taliha MLA Nyato Dukam, Upper Subansiri ZPC Yato Marde, PCCF Jitendra Kumar, DC, SP, divisional forest officer and PRI members.

Appreciating the people for coming forward in large numbers to surrender their airguns and supporting wildlife conservation in the state, the minister urged everyone to shun hunting and

stop consuming bush meat saying that every wild animal species especially, birds play a significant ecological role.

He also requested the people to surrender their licensed guns and advised the youth to explore wilderness with a camera and not with a gun. He reiterated that the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan will continue in the state “till a single airgun is left to be surrendered.”

Later, certificates of appreciation were given to all those who surrendered their airguns.