56th Boori Boot festival celebrated

Celebration of traditional festivals should not deviate from its main purpose: Mossang

RAGA, 6 Feb: UD and housing minister Kamlung Mossang said that the celebration of traditional festivals should not deviate from the main purpose of the festivals, its sanctity and the ritualistic parts should be maintained.

Attending the 56th Boori Boot Yullo celebrations here in Kamle district on Monday, Mossang said that all the tribal festivals of Arunachal Pradesh inculcate social harmony, peace and unity for all round development in the society.

He urged the younger generation to be hardworking and ambitious to achieve success in life. “It is impossible to progress or achieve greatness without doing hard work in today’s competitive world,” the minister said.

The minister also appealed to the government officers to utilize government funds sanctioned for various projects judiciously and ensure quality.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh is going to become an eco-tourism hub, Mossang appealed to stop hunting wildlife.

Tali MLA Jikke Tako suggested that the Nyokum Yullo, the Boori Boot Yullo and the Lungte-the three festivals of the Nyishis should be clubbed together, if possible in the future.

Raga MLA Tarin Dakpe, Kamle DC, SP and HoDs of the district also joined the celebration.

The festival was also celebrated at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district with great enthusiasm.

Attending the festival, environment and forest minister Mama Natung said that Arunachal Pradesh has very rich and diverse culture and is known as a place of peace and tranquility since the time immemorial.

He called upon the people of the state to protect, preserve and promote our culture and to maintain peace and harmony. (DIPROs)