Hibu donates blankets to Grace Rehabilitation Centre

ZIRO, 6 Feb: First IPS officer from the state now posted as Special Commissioner of Police at Delhi Armed Police, Robin Hibu donated blankets to all inmates including caretaker of Grace Rehabilitation Centre here on Sunday.

The rehabilitation centre is located at the premises of the Apatani Baptist Association. Besides handing over some cash amount from his own source, Hibu also assured to help the inmates in getting nutritious foods from International Food Bank Organization of which he is also one of the members.

This is Hibu’s second visit to Grace Rehabilitation Centre.

Earlier in the day, Hibu also paid a visit to Mother’s Home of Talyang Santii at Sulya, Old Ziro.

He is on a short leave at his hometown Ziro from the national capital. (DIPRO)