Digibunai™ training underway

NAHARLAGUN, 6 Feb: A five days training on ‘Digibunai™,’ an open source computer aided design (CAD) software for weaving was inaugurated at the Craft Centre here on Monday by state secretary textile & handicrafts and aviation Swapnil M. Naik in presence of textiles & handicraft director Haj Dodung, chief research scientist Gaurav Takkar, representative from Digital India Corporation and students.

The training is a collaboration between the department of textiles & handicraft, GoAP with Digital India Corporation, ministry of electronics & information technology (Meity).

Speaking on the occasion, secretary Swapnil M. Naik highlighted the importance of CAD programmes in the skill upgradation of current designers/weavers in optimizing motif/design developments.

Textiles and handicraft director Haj Dodung spelt out the role of the state government in execution of the project while, Digital India Corporation chief research scientist Gaurav Takkar highlighted the importance and motive of the programme.

Later, the secretary handed laptops to the incharge of the Computer Aided Design (CAD) Center development officer (T&H) Minu Gibi Riba.