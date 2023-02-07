KIYG: Arunachal to face West Bengal in girls’ football semifinal

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: Arunachal Pradesh will face West Bengal in the first semifinal of the girls’ football at Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2023 at Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh on eight February.

The second semifinal will be played between Manipur and Madhya Pradesh on the same day.

On Monday, four lifters from the state competed in their respective weight categories; but none of them could make it to podium.

The lifters were Kaken Doyom (40kg), Sosar Tama (55kg), Yukam Dada (49kg) and Tagrik Naya (45kg).

Doyom lifted 44 kgs in snatch and 56 kgs in the clean and jerk. She secured the 4th position.

Tama secured the 5th position with a total lift of

201 kgs (snatch 88 + clean & jerk 113 kgs]. While Dada finished 8th with a total lift of 161 kgs (snatch 70 + clean and jerk 91 kgs)

Naya could not complete the weightlifting due to injury.