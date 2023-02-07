Govt releases 10 pc SOR to PRIs of East Siang

PASIGHAT, 6 Feb: The state government has released 10 percent state-owned revenue to the PRIs of East Siang district.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong handed over the amount to the PRIs in the presence of ZPC Olen Rome, DC Tayi Taggu and others in a function organized by the panchayat department at the DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Moyong urged the PRI leaders to prioritize schemes as per the sustainable, participatory, inclusive, comprehensive and empowering (SPICE) goal in their respective areas.

The MLA stressed on health, education, organic farming and creating various other community assets as per the theme of localisation of sustainable development goals through Gram Panchayat institutions.

He also highlighted on various ongoing developmental projects and sought their cooperation.

DC Tayi Taggu in his address, stressed on timely implementation of projects by chalking out their action plans in proper manner and for timely utilization of SOR funds so that performance grants can be availed.

ZPC Olen Rome urged the PRI members to work in coordination with their respective member secretaries in preparing the plans.

Earlier, district panchayat development officer T Padung called for timely submission of UCs for SOR funds. (DIPRO)