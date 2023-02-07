Solar aviation obstruction lights commissioned at Donyi Polo Airport

ITANAGAR, 6 Feb: The specifically designed light weight International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) compliant medium intensity solar aviation obstruction lights installed at 24 locations in the vicinity of the Donyi Polo Airport near here have been commissioned.

With the completion of the installation, the airport will now be eligible for license for night time operations,” Chandragiri Ramesh, the proprietor of the Bangalore-based firm FACTOR, who installed, tested and commissioned the project, said in a release.

A joint inspection was conducted by the officials of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) along with an official from the power department and the proprietor of the firm. The inspection was ‘successfully’ completed on Sunday.

“The work has been completed in less than five months on 31 January this year under the leadership of EE Rajesh Dawe and his team of engineers,” Ramesh said.

“This is the first solar aviation obstruction lights project in India,” he added.