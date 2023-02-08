APPSC gets new chairman, three members

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Governor BD Mishra has appointed Shantanu Dayal as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission [APPSC], and Koj Tari, Prof Pradip Lingfa and Rosy Taba as its members.

A decorated army officer, Dayal is a retired lieutenant general and was the deputy chief of army staff. He retired last year in October.

Tari is a retired colonel, while Prof Lingfa is from the NERIST. Taba is a former member of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights and the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women.

The posts of the chairman and the three members had fallen vacant following the resignation of the former officials from their respective posts in October 2022 after the leakage of the question paper for the APPSC’s AE exam came to light in August.

The commission consists of a chairman and four members.

A total of 18 persons had applied for the post of the chairman, while the number of applicants for the posts of members was 58.

The governor will administer the oath of office to the newly appointed officials soon.