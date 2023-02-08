KIYG: Lifter Mangkhya sets new national record

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: Boni Mangkhya of Arunachal Pradesh lifted a total of 176 kgs in the 55 kg bodyweight category to create a new national weightlifting record in the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

She lifted 74 kgs in snatch and 102 kgs in clean & jerk to win the gold medal, chef-de-mission Karbia Dodum informed.

Sankar Lapung also won a gold medal in the 61 kg weight category by lifting a total weight of 248 kgs (snatch 108 + clean & jerk 140 kgs).

Besides the two gold medals, Arunachal won one silver medal and one bronze medal in the weightlifting event on Tuesday.

Markio Tario won the silver medal in the 67 kg bodyweight category with a total lift of 269 kgs (snatch 119 + clean & jerk 150 kgs).

The bonze medal was won by Bengia Tani. He lifted 117 kgs in snatch and 150 kgs in clean & jerk.

Golom Tinku (61 kg) lifted 237 kgs in total (snatch 102 + clean & jerk 135 kgs) to secure the 4th position overall among the 13 competitors.

Competing in the 49 kg bodyweight category, Yukar Amak lifted a total of 127 kgs (snatch 53 kgs + clean & jerk 74 kgs). She secured the 8th position overall among the 13 competitors.

Kampu Degio (67 kg) also could not make it to the podium. He lifted 106 kgs in snatch and 129 kgs in clean & jerk for a total of 235 kgs. He finished 9th overall out of the 12 competitors.

Arunachal has so far won seven medals – two gold, one silver and four bronze – and was standing at 17th overall in the medal table and second among the Northeastern states.

On Wednesday, Pipi Yangfo, Balo Yalam and Tayar Ronik will compete in their respective weight categories in the weightlifting event.

The judo event will begin on Wednesday. Four judokas from the state – Pomen Teppa, Tang Tada, Wangdong Lowang and Kentu Lap – will be seen in action on Wednesday.

Ginjin Tari will compete in the ‘road individual time trial’ of the cycling event.

John Sangdo and Amit Sangdo will compete in the Thnag-Ta event on Wednesday.

Arunachal’s girls’ football team will meet West Bengal in the first semifinal on Wednesday.