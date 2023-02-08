Awareness prog on legal schemes organised

RANGABEEL, 7 Feb: The Namsai District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), in collaboration with the district administration and the health department, organised an awareness programme on ‘health and legal schemes’ for the residents of Rangalibeel village on Tuesday.

“The programme, organised under the ongoing Sparsh leprosy awareness campaign, was aimed at educating the locals about the recent leprosy epidemic ravaging their village; how and where to seek medical aid if infected; and the best practices to avoid infection,” the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) informed in a release, adding that Dr CM Thamoung of the district leprosy cell was the resource person.

The programme also featured the launch of the union law & justice ministry’s ‘tele law’ facility in the district.

The facility, which has been initiated by the ministry under the DISHA scheme, is aimed at making quality legal advice and consultation available for the common people by means of videoconference and teleconference “on computer-/mobile app-based platform,” the release stated.

Advocate Mukesh Deori of the DLSA informed the 60 odd beneficiaries who attended the programme about “various other legal schemes and entitlements available to them, including free legal aid,” it said.

“The district administration and the APSLSA have recently agreed to implement the tele law project in the aspirational district of Namsai. As part of our implementation efforts, we plan to collaborate with various agencies to organise a series of awareness programmes and apprise the people of their legal entitlements and entitlements related to health, financial inclusion, women empowerment, rural livelihood, agriculture, etc, all of which are being implemented in the region by various departments and organisations functioning under the district administration,” Deori said.

Other resource persons dwelt on drug abuse and its legal and health repercussions.

The programme ended with a free health check-up and legal counselling for the beneficiaries.