Members of the Tuting Memba Welfare Society, led by its president Pema Dorjee Khochi, met Dungse Rizin Dorjee Rinpoche at the Tashi Chholing monastery in Rangapara, Assam, on Tuesday and offered ‘kusung thug ten mendrel’ for his long life. They also felicitated the rinpoche with a memento “for his outstanding ‘viriya’ in the fields of spirituality and social service.”