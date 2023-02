BOMDILA, 7 Feb: Twenty-five unemployed youths are participating in a month-long skill development training in tangkha painting, which was inaugurated here in West Kameng district by ADC (i/c) Arvind Pangging on Tuesday.

The ADC in his speech advised the youths to “participate in optional practical training for self-employment trade.”

Assistant Director of Industries Passang Tsering Monpa also spoke. (DIPRO)