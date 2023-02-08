Sansad Khel Spradha-2023 rescheduled

ITANAGAR, 7 Feb: The zonal and state level Sansad Khel Spradha-2023, which were scheduled to be held on 15, 16 and 17 February and 25, 26 and 27 March, respectively, have been rescheduled on 25, 26 and 27 March (zonal level) and 13, 14 and 15 April (state level), respectively, the Arunachal Olympic Association informed.

The association said that “the postponement has been made following requests from various district Olympic associations, as the dates clashed with state board and CBSE examinations.”