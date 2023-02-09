17 AR personnel receive Governor’s Gold and Silver medals

ITANAGAR, 8 Feb: Seventeen personnel from Assam Rifles (AR) received the Governor’s Gold medal and Silver medal during a function at Raj Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Gold medals were awarded to seven personnel, while 10 received the Silver medals.

Governor BD Mishra, who presented the awards, said that the Assam Riffles personnel because of their exemplary sense of duty have made the force the object of praise for every citizen of North East India.

“The dedication and contribution that the Assam Riffles have given to the North Eastern region in everything are highly commendable,” he added.

25 Assam Rifles Sector Commandant Brig. Swan Sing said that the AR is the oldest para-military force, dating back to 1835, raised under the name Cachar Levy.

In the Northeastern states, the Assam Rifles is the specialized force that carries out counter-Insurgency operations and border guarding along the Indo-Myanmar border in the most inhospitable and treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions.

The Governor’s wife Neelam Mishra, Retd. Air Commodore RD Mosabi, BRO’s Project Arunank chief engineer Brig Anirudh Konwar among others, were present during the award function. (PRO to Raj Bhavan)