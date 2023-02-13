Annual skill mela organised

PANGIN, 12 Feb: Forty-seven unemployed youths and school dropouts participated in the annual ‘skill mela-cum-sensitisation and awareness rally’ organised here in Siang district by the skill development & entrepreneurship department on Sunday, in collaboration with the District Industries Centre.

While Assistant Industries Director Jimmy Mize and representatives of training provider Valeur Febtex Pvt Ltd briefed the participants on the purpose and benefits of the programme, the MGNF presented a brief on the various skill training programmes organised by the department, and urged the youths to avail the benefits of such programmes, saying that the programmes are “specially designed for the unemployed youths and school dropouts,” the Siang DIPRO informed in a release.