CoSAAP to join ‘Parliament gherao’ strike

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) in a release said that it will join the “gherao of Parliament announced by the All India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF)” from 14 March to press the demand for restoration of the old pension system and scrapping of the National Pension System, among other demands.

The decision was taken by the AISGEF during a meeting in Chandigarh, Haryana, on 11 and 12 February, the CoSAAP, whose president Likha Tech also attended the meeting, informed in a release.

The other demands of the federations include ‘refilling of PFRDA Act’; regularisation of all contractual and contingency employees; constituting the 8th Central Pay Commission; and stopping privatisation and corporatization of PSUs.