Guv extends Shapawng Yawng Manau greetings

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor BD Mishra has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shapawng Yawng Manau festival of the Singpho community.

“I am sanguine that this festival will continue to facilitate the carrying forward of the treasured age-old generation to generation handing over of the baton of cherished ethos and memorable good old glories of the land,” the governor stated in a message, and expressed hope that the festivity would “strengthen the bond of relationship in the society.” (DIPR)