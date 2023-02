ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: Governor BD Mishra presented the Governor’s Silver Salver to the five battalions of the 5 Madras Regiment at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday for its dedication, alertness, and responsiveness to emergency situations.

Col RP Singh, Captain Akash Yadaav, Subedar Major B Gunni Raju, Sepoy B Ramesh Naidu and Sepoy Basavaraj M received the Governor’s Trophy on the occasion. (DIPR)