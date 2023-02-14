MLA releases YRF teaser

AALO, 13 Feb: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on Monday released a teaser of the three-day Yomgo River Festival (YRF), which starts in Kamba in West Siang district on Tuesday.

The festival, which will be celebrated at the confluence of the Yomgo Hirik and the Hiru rivers, after a gap of two years, owing to the Covid pandemic, will feature music, adventure activities, rafting, angling, traditional sports competitions, etc, aimed at promoting tourism in the district.

The festival will be managed by the Orchid team, in collaboration with the district administration and the tourism department.

Among others, District Tourism Officer T Kopak, Deputy Commissioner Penga Tato, and Kamba ADC Rujjum Rakshap attended the teaser release function. (DIPRO)