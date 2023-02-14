PAJSC urges guv to postpone oath-taking of APPSC c’man, members

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) on Monday urged the governor to postpone the oath-taking ceremony of the newly appointed chairman and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

The PAJSC argued that the newly appointed chairman, retired lieutenant general Shantanu Dayal, “is 61 years old and on the verge of retirement within a year,” and demanded appointing a full-time chairperson “who can complete six years’ term in the commission office.”

“The new chairman will have neither time to understand the system, nor to cleanse it. This is an insult to the already chaotic state of the APPSC,” the PAJSC stated.

It further argued that “the appointment of new members and chairman looks like an attempt to hastily conduct the examinations and impose divide and rule tactic among the aspirants to sabotage the movement against unprecedented nexus of organised crime.”

The committee also questioned how the state government “zeroed down on a questionable figure to head the already tainted constitutional recruiting agency of our state, whereas so many candidates had applied for the chairperson’s post.”

It demanded that the Raj Bhavan disclose in public domain the number of candidates who had applied for the posts of the APPSC chairperson and members.

The committee further urged the Raj Bhavan to “make public the latest property returns details of the selected chairman and members of the APPSC.”