RGGP’s REILA prog concludes

ITANAGAR, 13 Feb: The weeklong annual Recreation, Entertainment and Information & Literary Activities (REILA) programme of the Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic (RGGP) concluded here on Monday.

The valedictory function was attended by, among others, AAPSU speaker (federal assembly) Debia Muj, who apprised the participants of the AAPSU’s charter of demands, such as modification of Article 371 (H), reserve forest issue, etc, that has been placed before the government.

Urging the students to be responsible and have civic sense, he promised to “place the voting rights issues of the polytechnic students in the next meeting of AAPSU.”

RGGP students’ union general secretary Tatang Chera spoke about “the unfairness meted out to the students of polytechnics, as they do not have voting rights during student elections,” and requested Muj to look into the matter.

RGGP student proctor Nyari Techi also spoke.

The winners of various sports, cultural and literary events were awarded on the occasion.