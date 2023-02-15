5 kickboxing officials qualify as national referees/judges

ITANAGAR, 14 Feb: Five kickboxing officials from Arunachal have qualified as national kickboxing referees and judges of tatami and ring sports in the recently held ‘training-cum-examination’ conducted by the Amateur Kickboxing Association of Assam, under the aegis of the Wako India Kickboxing Federation, from 10 to 12 February in Guwahati, Assam.

While Charu Govin and Bialok Ragit have qualified as ring sports referees and judges, Bake Tama and Jumli Kato have qualified as referee and judges of tatami sport.

Kabak Mallam has qualified as ring sports judge, Govin, who is also the general secretary of the Kickboxing Association of Arunachal, informed.