RRU wins 11 medals in All India Inter-University Wushu C’ship

ITANAGAR, 14: Pasighat- based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) won 11 medals, including nine gold medals, in the All India Inter-University Wushu Championship, which was held at Chandigarh University from 7 to 11 February.

Nyeman Wangsu won three gold medals – one each in Changquan, Daoshu and Gunshu events — while Mercy Ngaimong and Mepung Lamgu won two gold medals each.

Ngaimong won the medals in Jianshu and Qiangshu events and Lamgu in Taijiquan and Taijijian events.

Ngaimong also won a silver medal in the Changquan event.

Naorem Roshibina Devi and Onilu Tega won a gold medal each in Sanda in their respective weight categories.

The bronze medal was won by Raj Malhar.