‘Maj Bob Khating Day’ celebrated

TAWANG, 14 Feb: Tawang celebrated ‘Major Bob Khating Day’ at the war memorial here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo unfurled the national flag and paid tribute to Maj Ralengnou Bob Khating, who consolidated the Shimla pact of 1914 and made Tawang an integral part of India on 6 February, 1951.

This was the first celebration of its kind, organised by the Indian Army’s Tawang Brigade. The brigade’s commander, Brig NM Bendigeri and all other ranks also paid tributes to Maj Khating.

GBs from various villages, along with Monpa Mimang Tsogpa secretary-general Namgey Tsering, public leaders, ex-servicemen, officers and jawans of the paramilitary forces stationed in Tawang, students, and others participated in the event.

The DC in his address conveyed gratitude to the Indian Army, especially the 5 Mountain Division GOC and Brig Bendigeri “for initiating such an important day,” and added that, ”in the coming years, this day can be celebrated as Tawang Day, since on 14 February, 1951, Maj Khating for the first time hoisted the Indian national flag in Tawang, making it an integral part of the great nation.”

He informed that, at the initiative of the state government, “a state-of-the-art museum in memory of Maj Khating will be coming up soon,” and expressed hope that “from next year on, this day could be dedicated to the public.”

Damo also urged the ex-servicemen to “set example to their respective villagers in matter of discipline and sincerity.”

The DC and the brigadier felicitated the GBs and a family member of an employee who had served under Maj Khating. (DIPRO)