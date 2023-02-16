Ali Aye Ligang celebrated

PASIGHAT, Feb 15: The Mising community celebrated the Ali Aye Ligang with traditional fervor at Gidii Notko here in the East Siang district on Wednesday.

Joining the celebration, Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong and DC Tayi Taggu said that unity between the Mising and Adi communities would always help in maintaining good relationship between Assam and Arunachal.

“Both the communities were maintaining strong bond of brotherhood,” they said and appealed to the people to preserve the age-old culture in its truest form.

Describing Arunachal Pradesh as a land of fairs and festivals, Adi-Mising Baane Kebang (AMBK) general secretary Okom Yosung said, “Mising and Adi communities celebrate all joyous moments together and Ali Aye Ligang is the most vibrant festival of the Mising tribe, related to cultivation.”

Among others, SP Sumit Kr Jha, festival organizing president and general secretary Devaram Doley and Mulai Pegu also spoke on the occasion.

Cultural presentations by various troupes, traditional games and sports were major highlights of the festival. (DIPRO)