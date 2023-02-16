Biofuelled vehicle inaugurated at NERIST

NIRJULI, 15 Feb: A Biofuelled vehicle developed by Unnat Bharat Abhiyan cell of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) at the institute’s biodiesel laboratory of the mechanical engineering department here was inaugurated on Wednesday.

NERIST director prof. HS Yadav along with the institute’s registrar MK Camder inaugurated the vehicle.

“The programme’s main objective was to promote rural employment & employment generation through harnessing of biofuel energy and reduce the harmful environmental impact as well as to cut down import of petroleum fuels,” prof. Pradip Lingfa, regional coordinator, UBA NERIST, said in a release.

Prof. Lingfa also briefed on UBA, its aim, objectives and biodiesel production process.