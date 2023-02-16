BJP distributes scooters to eight BLCs

KIMIN, 15 Feb: Eight scooters were distributed during the BJP executive meeting at Kimin BJP Mandal office on Wednesday to each of the BLCs in Papum Pare district to encourage and boost the morale of karyakartas at the grassroots level. The keys of scooters were handed over to BLC presidents by state BJP vice president Tarh Tarak.

Tarak, in his address, highlighted the developmental schemes and its achievements in the state.

Tarak also commended Bamang Mangha for contributing scooters to the BLC presidents of Doimukh mandal.

Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCST) chairman Bamang Mangha, who sponsored the scooters, said being a karyakarta he will always support the karyakartas at the grassroots level to strengthen the party organization in the district.

He said that all the programmes and policies of the state government should be highlighted at the grassroots level by the karyakartas to make the public aware about the achievements of the governments.

State BJP spokespersons Techi Necha, BJP Yuva Morch president Ram Tajo, Papum Pare district BJP president Teshi Sony and Doimukh Mandal president Ngurang Tayo also spoke on the occasion.

Doimukh BJP Mandal general secretary Nabam Doro moved the political and economic resolutions which were approved during the meeting.